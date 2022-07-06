Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 26.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CLSA cut Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

