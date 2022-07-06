Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Grows By 24.8%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

LSI stock opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

