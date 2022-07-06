Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rises By 20.7%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Nyxoah stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

