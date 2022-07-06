Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Drops By 17.3%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.