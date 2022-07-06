Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Declines By 22.6%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

