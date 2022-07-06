Short Interest in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Increases By 21.2%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

