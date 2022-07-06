Sigma Planning Corp Has $14.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 273,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 97,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

