SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08. SMART Global has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.