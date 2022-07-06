SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Lowered to $30.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
SMBK opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $406.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63.
In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.
