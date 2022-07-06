Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given New GBX 1,630 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 153.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

