Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given New GBX 1,630 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.