Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Head-To-Head Survey

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 628.27%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.93%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 5.12 -$72.19 million ($0.72) -0.86 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 31.61 -$65.57 million ($1.77) -7.55

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences -660.25% -37.71% -33.77% Cullinan Oncology N/A -17.75% -17.32%

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Solid Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

