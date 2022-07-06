Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Head to Head Analysis

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Emclaire Financial and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.34 $10.17 million $3.72 9.45 Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.22 $46.71 million $5.51 8.08

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 25.39% 11.39% 0.95% Southern First Bancshares 40.68% 16.51% 1.55%

Risk & Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Emclaire Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

