Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,477 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

