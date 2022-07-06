Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Nordea Equity Research currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.
Sparebanken Vest stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Sparebanken Vest has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.
Sparebanken Vest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Sparebanken Vest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparebanken Vest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.