Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Nordea Equity Research currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.

Sparebanken Vest stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Sparebanken Vest has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Sparebanken Vest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. It operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. The company is also involved in the estate agency and home mortgage activities.

