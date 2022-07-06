SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

