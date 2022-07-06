Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.53. 48,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 59,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

