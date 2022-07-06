Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,934 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

