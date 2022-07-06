StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Down 0.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarHub (SRHBF)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.