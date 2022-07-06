Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in June

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

