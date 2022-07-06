Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

