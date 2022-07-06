Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

