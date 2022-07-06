StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

