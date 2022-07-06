StockNews.com Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Hawkins stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $8,747,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.