StockNews.com Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Hawkins stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
