StockNews.com Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
