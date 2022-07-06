StockNews.com Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Buy

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $169.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

