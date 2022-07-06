Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €43.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($45.52) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ETR:SAX opened at €40.50 ($42.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.23. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €41.34 ($43.06) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($79.22).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

