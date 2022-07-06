Strs Ohio Has $17.48 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.