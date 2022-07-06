Strs Ohio Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $139.09 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.