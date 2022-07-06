Strs Ohio Sells 34,801 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2,426.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

