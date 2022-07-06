Strs Ohio Sells 4,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $259.03 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

