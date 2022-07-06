Strs Ohio Sells 62,116 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,116 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

