Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 3.32 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.00 America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.92 $38.10 million $2.32 7.94

America First Multifamily Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America First Multifamily Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunlight Financial and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33%

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

