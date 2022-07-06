Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,181 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.