SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $412.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.95. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

