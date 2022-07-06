TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $5.09. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 14,958,166 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

