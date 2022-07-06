Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

TALS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

