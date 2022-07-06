Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
TALS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
