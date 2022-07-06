Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $193.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.04.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $145.71 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

