Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

