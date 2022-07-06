Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.53 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.92) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.29) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.76 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.21 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

