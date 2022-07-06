Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $243.61 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.