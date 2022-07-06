TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 1.9%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFFP. B. Riley reduced their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.96.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,382.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,365 shares of company stock valued at $533,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.