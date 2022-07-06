The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

