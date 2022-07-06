The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $430.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.43.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $297.20 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.