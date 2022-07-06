The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $430.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.43.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $297.20 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
