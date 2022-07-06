The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $54,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

