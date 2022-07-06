The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $54,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

