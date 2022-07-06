The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

