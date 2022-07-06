The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 90.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

