The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

