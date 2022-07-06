The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

