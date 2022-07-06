The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 69.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

